Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Meet the first hip-hop artist for the U.S. Army

Posted at 6:40 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 18:40:15-05

Army Staff Sergeant, Lamar Riddick, joined Inside South Florida to share how the Army is an invaluable resource that helps its soldiers further their career goals and achieve their dreams.

“One day my boss gave me the opportunity to audition as a rap artist,” says Riddick. “I auditioned, and now we're here together making history.”

The army has provided Riddick with a stage to perform as he loved to do as a child.

“The Army Field Band’s mission has always been to communicate soldiers’ stories and connect with civilians,” says Riddick. “Being a rapper in the Army Field Band is just another way to do that and diversify the efforts.”

For more information, visit GoArmy.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Go Army.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com