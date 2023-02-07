Meet the first hip-hop artist for the U.S. Army

Army Staff Sergeant, Lamar Riddick, joined Inside South Florida to share how the Army is an invaluable resource that helps its soldiers further their career goals and achieve their dreams.

“One day my boss gave me the opportunity to audition as a rap artist,” says Riddick. “I auditioned, and now we're here together making history.”

The army has provided Riddick with a stage to perform as he loved to do as a child.

“The Army Field Band’s mission has always been to communicate soldiers’ stories and connect with civilians,” says Riddick. “Being a rapper in the Army Field Band is just another way to do that and diversify the efforts.”

