Meet the husband-and-wife piano duo that you won’t want to miss

They say teamwork makes the dream work and they are living proof. Tao Lin and Catherine Lan, featured soloists in the South Florida Symphony’s Masterworks IV Concerts, are a husband-and-wife piano duo, also known as Duo Beaux Arts. They performed “South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s virtual “Intermission Music Series” in 2020 and are joining the entire orchestra to perform Mozart's Concerto for Two Pianos on March 23rd. Tao is originally from China, and Catherine is originally from Taiwan. They have been playing together for 13 years and have performed together in the US, Europe, and Asia.

This beautiful piece is crucial because it’s the only concerto by Mozart made for two pianos, says Tao. It was believed to be composed in 1779. Mozart was very proud of this work when he presented it to the public in Vienna.

Tao and Catherine have three scheduled performances with the South Florida Symphony Orchestra. March 23 at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale, March 24 at Temple Israel of Greater Miami, and March 26 at Tennessee Williams Theatre in Key West.

