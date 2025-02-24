Meet the Keeper of the Cup: Philip Pritchard Talks Stanley Cup Legacy and Panthers’ Historic Win

For Philip Pritchard, hockey isn’t just a sport—it’s a lifelong journey. As the Keeper of the Cup, Pritchard has been responsible for the Stanley Cup’s travels and traditions since 1988, making sure the most iconic trophy in hockey reaches its rightful champions.

The Florida Panthers made history this past season, winning their first-ever Stanley Cup. When asked what made their celebration unique, Pritchard pointed out South Florida’s special connection to the ocean.

“The ocean and the team go hand in hand,” he said. “So, naturally, the celebration had to include it—just ask Matthew Tkachuk, he made sure of that.”

It’s also worth noting that for the past five years, a Florida team has been in the Stanley Cup Finals—with the Tampa Bay Lightning winning twice and now the Panthers securing their place in history.

For those unfamiliar with the rich history of the Stanley Cup, Pritchard broke it down:



132 years old (established in 1893).

Originally a small silver bowl from Sheffield, England.

Now stands 36 inches tall and weighs almost 38 pounds.

Unlike other sports, only one Stanley Cup exists—teams don’t receive a new trophy each year. Instead, winners get their names engraved on the Cup forever, making it a truly unique championship tradition.

“If the Cup could talk, it’d be a best-seller,” Pritchard joked, emphasizing the lifelong memories and history captured in its engravings.

When asked for a prediction on this year’s Stanley Cup Finals, Pritchard wisely responded:“The two best teams.”

With tradition, legacy, and unforgettable celebrations, the Stanley Cup remains one of the most coveted and unique trophies in all of sports—and thanks to Pritchard, its legacy continues to grow with each season.