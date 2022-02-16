Meet the man behind the South Beach Wine and Food Festival

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival has been going on for 21 strong years and it wouldn't be possible without founder Lee Schrager. He spoke about what makes this year's festival extra special and offered some tips for anyone who's going for the first time.

Lee and the entire team are very excited to be back celebrating 21 years of eating, drinking, and educating. Not only are there incredible chefs and celebrities, but the festival partners with the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Florida International University to give students real experience.

This year there are even more events and some are brand new. For the first time, there will be a special Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives event with host and chef Guy Fieri. There will be a special tribute dinner for Fieri along with an amazing party celebrating him and all his accomplishments. No matter what type of food you enjoy or events you like going to, there is something for everyone.

If it's your first time heading to SOBEWFF, Lee suggests hydrating, wearing comfortable shoes, and definitely pacing yourself throughout all the events. You can still get tickets at Sobewff.org