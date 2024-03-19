Meet the New Hosts of Inside South Florida: Get an Exclusive Look

Exciting news for fans of Inside South Florida! The show has a fresh new look with hosts Cameron Dobbs and Ana Isabel Hume taking the reins. If you're eager to learn more about the dynamic duo behind the screen, you won't want to miss out on their introductory segment.

In the latest episode, Cameron and Ana share insights into their backgrounds, from their places of birth to their educational journeys. They delve into personal anecdotes, revealing fascinating tidbits about their lives, including unexpected experiences and favorite pastimes.

But that's just the beginning. The hosts offer a glimpse into their aspirations and passions, giving viewers a taste of what to expect from their future episodes. From Cameron's love for sports reporting to Ana’s dedication to health and education, their diverse interests promise a wealth of engaging content to come.

So, where can you watch this captivating segment? Head over to Inside South Florida’s Instagram, @InsideSoFlo, to stay up to date with all the latest in ISF. And follow Cameron (@cam.dobbs) and Ana (@dranabeltvhost) on social media as they embark on this exciting journey. Tune in weekdays at 6pm on WSFL-TV to discover the stories that matter to your community and beyond!