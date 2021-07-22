Meet the newest cast member of The Hills: New Beginnings

If you're a fan of The Hills: New Beginnings, you might remember Caroline D'Amore from last season. The entrepreneur is now a regular for season 2 and the newest cast member.

A long-time friend of several cast members, like Heidi and Spencer, D'Amore was asked by producers to join the cast. She dropped a bombshell in a recent episode, admitting she had a crush on fellow cast member Kaitlynn Carter.

"I was really nervous, I'm actually even nervous just talking about it right now for some reason, just because you never know how people are going to react," she says. "But it was a beautiful response, I got so much love, and I actually got a lot of date requests."

Filming during the pandemic was difficult, but D'Amore says producers and MTV handled it well. What was supposed to be about 3 months of shooting turned into a year and a half, and the hard work paid off.

Beyond television, she's booked and busy year-round with her business, Pizza Girl. Growing up in the D'Amore Pizza business, she went off on her own and created something new, which you'll hear more about throughout this season.