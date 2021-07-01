Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Meet the woman behind the first fully-female owned media station

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 13:30:08-04

Candice Bar is a multi-media mogul, speaker, and female entrepreneur advocate. She is the founder and CEO of Luxe Enterprise and the sole owner of Luxe Media Studios, the world’s first luxury multimedia studio on Rodeo Drive, as well as the first fully-female owned media station in the U.S.!

Bar says she created Luxe Studios to give people an experience of full luxury service. Guests can get a fully customized experience as they work on their projects, including editing and production.

"I didn't know we were the first luxury multimedia company, I didn't know I was the first fully female-owned media station...I just created something that I wanted to see happen," she says.

Podcasts, TV, magazines, and streaming, what else could Luxe offer? Well, now they're getting into music and expanding their services with top-of-the-line equipment.

You can find out more about Luxe Media by heading over to luxemediastudios.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors