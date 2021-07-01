Meet the woman behind the first fully-female owned media station

Candice Bar is a multi-media mogul, speaker, and female entrepreneur advocate. She is the founder and CEO of Luxe Enterprise and the sole owner of Luxe Media Studios, the world’s first luxury multimedia studio on Rodeo Drive, as well as the first fully-female owned media station in the U.S.!

Bar says she created Luxe Studios to give people an experience of full luxury service. Guests can get a fully customized experience as they work on their projects, including editing and production.

"I didn't know we were the first luxury multimedia company, I didn't know I was the first fully female-owned media station...I just created something that I wanted to see happen," she says.

Podcasts, TV, magazines, and streaming, what else could Luxe offer? Well, now they're getting into music and expanding their services with top-of-the-line equipment.

You can find out more about Luxe Media by heading over to luxemediastudios.com