Meet ‘Your Unpaid Therapists,’ the Podcast Sharing Real and Candid Conversations

Hosts of the ‘Your Unpaid Therapists’ podcast, Alikona Bradford and Valery Ortiz, joined Inside South Florida to share how they’re using their platform to invite listeners to listen in on candid conversations, as they open the door for listeners to explore real-life situations, tackle taboo topics, and get you through hard time with laughter.

“We're used to being on camera and on a mic so we can conduct ourselves and really articulate ourselves,” says Bradford. “But also, to, like Val said, just being super real and raw and honest, and making sure we have that nice balance. So, we open our podcast as you listen.”

Their chemistry is undeniable, as their personalities and realness shine through in their conversations.

“I don't want the focus to be, for us to be like, ‘oh, who are we like or not?’ Like, it's, I want us to do us and let our success be our success and not let anything else, like, keep us from wanting to do this because it wasn't ever really about that to begin with,” says Ortiz.

‘Your Unpaid Therapists’ available wherever you get your podcasts.