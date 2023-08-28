Megan’s Beauty, Health, and Wellness Must Haves

Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head, joined Inside South Florida to share a few beauty, health, and wellness ideas for feeling our best.

“Thermacell has changed the way people are protected from mosquitoes, so they can enjoy every moment outside,” says Thomas Head. “The company has a variety of pet and people friendly mosquito repellents that create invisible zones of protection.” www.Thermacell.com

“We're here to remineralize the world from the #1 trusted Trace Mineral brand,” says Thomas Head. www.traceminerals.com

“Longevity Playbook is a new digital health program & app that revolutionizes how we approach aging,” says Thomas Head. “Each personalized journey to live younger for longer begins by taking the Actual Age Test to determine one's physiological age.” Longevityplaybook.com

“It’s still national breastfeeding month. When looking for a breast pump, the best option is a closed system design since it’s hygienic and helps prevent milk back-up in the tubing and motor,” says Thomas Head. “The Evenflo Feeding Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump is a closed system design and keeps parts clean, dry and functioning properly. This pump is designed with moms and recommended by breastfeeding experts.” Available at Amazon and Target.

For more information, visit bourbonblondeblog.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Bourbon Blonde Blog.