Megan’s must haves for 2023

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 24, 2023
Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head, is here to share a couple of products that are definite must haves for you and your family.

Quest NEW Cheese Crackers are a seasoned, crunchy cracker, made with Real Cheese, 10 grams of protein and 5 grams of net carbs! For more information and to purchase, visit www.questnutrition.com.

Hair Proud Glass Hair Heat Activated Smoothing Shine Spray: A lightweight, heat activated, long-lasting shine spray that instantly smoothes, strengthens and adds intense shine to hair. Available in stores and online at Walmart. https://us.iamproud.com/pages/hair-proud

Skin Proud Face Melt: a non-drying, nourishing and hydrating balm to oil cleanser that conditions the skin while it cleanses. Available in stores and online at Walmart. https://us.iamproud.com/pages/about-us

Lengthen and amp lashes for serious flutter-worthy length for up to 12 hours with Lottie London Superfake Mascara. Available in stores and online at Walmart. https://us.lottielondon.com/pages/about-us

For more information, visit BourbonBlondeBlog.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Bourbon Blonde Blog.

