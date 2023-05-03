Watch Now
Meghan Trainor’s new book guide for new mothers by a new mother

Meghan Trainor, new mother and new author, joined Inside South Florida to discuss her motherhood memoir, “Dear Future Mama,” and how she would have wanted a guide like this when she was expecting.

“Just like ‘All About That Bass,’ I wish that song was out when I was younger listening to the radio, and I saw how that impacted everyone. I was like, ‘Man, I got to write about my experience being pregnant because it was lonely and scary,’” says Trainor. “I had so many questions, and it was during COVID, and none of my friends are pregnant, and my mom forgot everything. I learned and got all the answers to my questions. I put a book together with my amazing team of women who I'm so fortunate to have: my dietician, my personal trainer, my OBGYN and my husband, and they give advice each chapter.”

“Dear Future Mama” is available wherever books are sold.

