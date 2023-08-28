Melanated Beauty Spa changing the landscape of black skin care

Melanated Beauty Spa Owner, Maghan Morin, joined Inside South Florida to share how she honors and cares for brown skin hues.
“When you first walk in, I wanted the paint on the walls to resemble the darkest of the skin color. It's a very dark chocolate brown. When you’re lead throughout the spa and into the hallways to the treatment rooms, you’ll see the different shades,” says Morin. “You also connect with your service provider that you see yourself in.”
For more information, visit @MelanatedBeautySpa