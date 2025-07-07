Melanated Beauty Spa Expands Into Experiential Self-Care Just in Time for Summer

South Florida’s go-to skincare destination for women of color is stepping up its game this summer. Melanated Beauty Spa, founded by Meghan Morin. a trusted esthetician, is expanding beyond traditional spa treatments with new experiential self-care events designed to empower and pamper.

Among the upcoming offerings is The Body Scrub Lab, an interactive pop-up where participants can create their own custom body scrubs. It's part of a larger effort to take self-care beyond the spa walls and into everyday life. Previous events have included pamper parties and pop-up experiences designed to prioritize wellness in fun, communal ways.

With summer in full swing, Meghan emphasizes that our skin needs change with the season. Warmer weather and increased sun exposure affect melanin production and skin sensitivity. The spa recommends clients adapt their skincare routine accordingly, starting with more frequent facials and using products designed for summer needs, like their turmeric cleanser, which supports even skin tone in the heat.

SPF remains a non-negotiable, especially in South Florida’s intense UV climate. Melanated Beauty Spa recommends using SPF 50 or higher and combining it with hydration-focused products like hyaluronic acid serums for best results. For additional protection, wide-brimmed hats, visors, and even sun umbrellas are suggested to minimize sun damage.

Exfoliation is another essential part of summer skincare. Meghan advises starting with exfoliating every two days to keep skin bright and refreshed while avoiding over-exfoliation. Clients receiving treatments like chemical peels year-round are especially encouraged to protect their skin with daily sun safety habits.