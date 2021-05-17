Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Melody Morales is combing fitness, beauty, and entertainment

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:45 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 15:45:56-04

Melody Morales is a busy woman. She's been working with beauty and fitness, while also running a production company, "Melody Loves Fit." She spoke with Jason Carter about why she does it all, and how she does it.

Morales says she always knew she had an immense amount of inner strength, and wanted to get into bodybuilding to be able to display that strength on the outside. She says consistency, willpower, and constantly raising the bar, are the three things she wants to teach others to help them find success.

"Be bold, be brave in all that you do, but always be true to yourself," she says.

For more about Melody, you can follow her on Instagram at @MelodyLovesFit

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors