Melody Morales is combing fitness, beauty, and entertainment

Melody Morales is a busy woman. She's been working with beauty and fitness, while also running a production company, "Melody Loves Fit." She spoke with Jason Carter about why she does it all, and how she does it.

Morales says she always knew she had an immense amount of inner strength, and wanted to get into bodybuilding to be able to display that strength on the outside. She says consistency, willpower, and constantly raising the bar, are the three things she wants to teach others to help them find success.

"Be bold, be brave in all that you do, but always be true to yourself," she says.

For more about Melody, you can follow her on Instagram at @MelodyLovesFit