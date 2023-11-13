Melora Hardin Sits Down with Inside South Florida to Chat New Film, ‘The Golden Vanity’

Emmy-Nominated Actress, Melora Hardin, from acclaimed series such as The Office, joined Inside South Florida to discuss her latest acting venture. She takes on the captivating character of Hollywood starlet Mabel Montgomery Mayflower in the one-woman feature film ‘The Golden Vanity.’

“It needs eyes on it because you know, we can't really, we can't really, be a star in our living room,” says Hardin. “We need an audience, we need people seeing it, we need people, you know, connecting to it. And it's so meaningful when I get to sit in the audience and watch it on the big screen and hear people laugh and feel people get tense and get quiet and a pin could drop. You know, it's amazing.”

‘The Golden Vanity’ explores the unraveling of Hardin’s character, Mabel Montgomery Mayflower, a Hollywood starlet who decides to take matters into her own hands and record her life story. Hardin explained her love of the project and shared why South Florida audiences should go out to support and experience the film.

“Here in South Florida, you can see it at Cinema Paradiso for right now for seven days, starting the 10th through the 16th,” says Hardin. “And I will be there, I'm going to be at every single one, I'm going to, I'm happy to do selfies. Follow me on Instagram if you want to know more about it, because I'll keep you up to date as time goes on. But I'm happy to meet everybody. I really, really want to give this this film a chance. And so, I'm showing up for it, I want you to show up for it too.”

The Golden Vanity is now Showing at Cinema Paradiso in Hollywood.