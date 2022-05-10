Meta has great resources for small businesses

Kaitlyn Wilkins, Vice President of Global Small Business Sales at Meta, joined the show to share ways Meta can take small businesses to the next level.

“We just finished up our global state of small business report and found that almost one in five small businesses are still closed as we're exiting the pandemic,” says Wilkins. “That number is even higher for females and diverse small businesses. So, this week, we're excited to be launching Meta Prosper, which is a new program for Asian and Pacific Islander small businesses.”

Wilkins also shared some of the new tech tools available for small businesses.

“One of the most exciting trends that we're seeing right now is small businesses and customers connecting one on one using messaging,” says Wilkins. “Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, those are really familiar tools that we all use every day to speak with each other. Businesses are now using them as well, for customers, you know, connecting that way is easier than a phone call.”

One way Wilkins says we can support the small businesses in our community is to shop and share.

“You need to be intentional with where you spend your money. And you know, every dollar you spend with a local small business goes right back into your own community,” says Wilkins. “When you're shopping, amplify the experience you're having on your own social media, your word-of-mouth recommendation is one of the most powerful things you can do to help small businesses.”

For more information visit facebook.com/metaforbusiness and facebook.com/prosper

This Inside South Florida segment is paid by Meta