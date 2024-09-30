Mia Syn Shares Healthy Meal and Snack Tips for Families on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Farm Rich, Solgar, and Lunchables. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed Mia Syn, a registered dietitian, to share her expert tips on making mealtimes easier and more fun for parents, especially as kids head back to school. Mia provided valuable advice on nutrition, wellness, and convenient meal solutions that can help families maintain a healthy lifestyle throughout the year.

Lunchables: Easy and Nutritious Lunch Ideas for Kids

When asked about her top recommendation for busy parents, Mia emphasized the benefits of Lunchables. These convenient and affordable meal kits have been a staple in lunchboxes for over 35 years. "Lunchables are a stress-free option that fuels kids throughout the day," Mia explained. As a dietitian, she highlighted that Lunchables contain essential nutrients like protein, fiber, calcium, and potassium—nutrients that many children are often deficient in.

Mia shared her favorite Cracker Stacker Snack Kits, which provide 13 grams of protein and come with turkey slices, cheese, and crackers. These single-serve kits are ideal for lunchboxes, after-school snacks, or even on-the-go meals, offering both convenience and nutrition.

Solgar: Family Wellness Tips for the School Year

Mia encouraged families to take advantage of the back-to-school season to focus on health and wellness. One way to do that, she said, is by turning to Solgar’s Age-Defying Nutrition Line of supplements. "While we can’t turn back the clock on aging, we can take steps to help the process," she said. Solgar’s products are powered by clinically studied ingredients that support joints, muscles, memory, skin, eyes, and hair.

For example, Mia highlighted Solgar’s Muscle Maintenance supplement, which helps preserve lean muscle tissue and supports recovery after exercise. She also introduced Solgar’s Joint Ease, formulated to promote joint health and reduce joint pain from physical activity. Solgar’s Age-Defying Nutrition line is available at The Vitamin Shoppe and vitaminshoppe.com, making it easy for families to find lifelong wellness solutions.

Farm Rich: After-School Snack Ideas

For parents looking for quick, wholesome snack options, Mia recommended turning to Farm Rich, one of America’s favorite frozen snack brands. Farm Rich offers popular options like mozzarella sticks, made with real cheese and packed with protein and calcium. Mia suggested creating a fun after-school snack board featuring Farm Rich mozzarella bites, boneless chicken bites, and crispy breaded pickles, along with raw veggies to encourage healthy eating.

For more ideas and a full range of their products, Mia directed viewers to farmrich.com.

Where to Find More Information

For viewers seeking more health and wellness tips from Mia, visit her personal website, nutritionbymia.com, or follow her Instagram, @nutritionbymia.