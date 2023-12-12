Miami Art Basel 2023: A Global Showcase of Creative Brilliance and Black Storytelling with EBONY FWD

Miami Art Basel 2023 made its mark in the world of art, with talented artists from all corners of the world gathering in South Florida to showcase their incredible works. Our very own Jason Carter went behind the scenes of 'EBONY FWD,' a two-day multimedia celebration curated by Ebony Magazine. This immersive event celebrated the richness of Black storytelling, complete with live performances and special guests. Fox Sports Journalist, Joy Taylor, joined Inside South Florida to share what she loves about being a part of the experience.

“I love this week. I love art. I love the opportunities that it gives to so many creatives in so many different spaces, the way that it's evolved into, you know, NFTs and apps, and there's graffiti and murals, and you know, events like this,” says Taylor. “It's really impactful. It's so amazing to have so many different types of people appreciate art and its different forms.

