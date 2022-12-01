Miami Art Week 2022: 3D Sonic Sculptures are being auctioned at the Ritz Carlton South Beach

Art week is officially underway and today we're showcasing one local artists who was simultaneously putting music and imagery into his art pieces.

The Ritz Carlton South Beach is the home to the MONAD studios, 3d Sonic Sculptures.

Now through the end of December, the sculptures will be on display for public viewing.

The exotic music instruments were inspired by the lively music expression of Floridians and their natural environment.

This is a really interesting capacity that we have for digital technologies to engage with forms that are have a certain complexity, which is really innate to the kind of species that we have in Miami of certain trees and coral reef, which were all these roots are meshed with each other. And this kind of exuberance that we find in nature, we are able to translate to our designs and to kind of encapsulate that, that level of complexity that's really belongs here in Florida," says Eric Goldemberg, Artist.

With the help of South Florida bass luthier, Scott F. Hall, he and Eric designed the instruments to integrate perfectly to the human body, and took them only a few months to make the sculptures

"We spent some time with Scott, talking about and he, we learned from him about the kinds of constraints and certain things have to do with adjusting to the body into the posture for each instrument. And then we start sketching and we'll consulting with him and and then we usually for the guitars, Scott creates the actual functional core, which is made in wood. And then we create the body of the instrument, which is the interface for the human body. In a way, these are very natural ways in which these instruments supplement the human body, they almost become one with our limbs and our body parts. Now this is a back and forth between the physical printing the computer and the sketching. And about two to three months, we have a final piece,"says Goldemberg

The sonic pieces will be up for auction throughout the entire month of December. And proceeds from the sales are going to cultural organizations supporting the arts, like the Miami Symphony Orchestra.