Inside South Florida recently featured a fascinating interview with local Miami artist Emily Miller, who shared her unique journey from quarantine hobbyist to full-time artist and aspiring real estate mogul.

Emily, a 20-year-old Miami native with Swedish roots, skipped college to focus on her art career, which she launched at 16 during the pandemic. She taught herself to paint and began selling her pieces for just $50. Over time, her skills and reputation grew, and she now sells custom art pieces for over $1,000. In addition to her thriving art career, Emily recently became a real estate agent, balancing her passion for art with her new venture in real estate.

Emily's turning point came when she started receiving high-value custom orders. One of her notable works includes a custom painting of Florida Panthers star Aaron Ekblad, commissioned after Ekblad and his wife received one of Emily's pieces as a wedding gift. Her collection also features works inspired by Blondie’s song "Call Me," showcasing a retro, textured, pop-art style that has brought her great joy in the creative process.

Looking ahead, Emily aims to merge her art with her real estate career, aspiring to become a significant figure in both industries. She believes her background in art enhances her real estate work by honing her sales skills and Voskering a deeper understanding of her clients' needs.

To see more of Emily's work and follow her journey, you can find her on Instagram and TikTok at @EmilyMillerArts. Keep an eye out for her soon-to-be-updated website, where she'll showcase her latest pieces and offer a glimpse into her life as a Miami artist and realtor.