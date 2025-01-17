Miami Central Marching Rockets Gearing Up for MLK Parade Performance

The sounds of celebration and unity are already resonating at Miami Central Senior High School, where the school’s renowned marching band, the Marching Rockets, is fine-tuning their performance for the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday parade.

Director of Bands, Kermit Virgil, shared the band's pride in participating in this historic event. “It’s always an honor to perform for our neighborhood,” he said. The parade route is just five miles from the school, making the performance a deeply personal and significant tradition for the community.

The Marching Rockets live by their motto, “practice to perfect,” rehearsing Monday through Friday from 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. The hard work involves students from all grades, freshmen to seniors, who commit their time and energy to achieving a flawless performance.

For Virgil, the role of band director is a dream realized. As an alumnus who once interned with Miami Central post-college, he now inspires the next generation of musicians. “It’s like a dream come true. This was always my dream job.” he shared.

Virgil emphasizes perseverance and continuous growth for his students. “Always strive to be better than you know you can be,” he advises, highlighting the importance of hard work in achieving success.

The Marching Rockets exemplify the spirit of Dr. King’s legacy through their dedication, pride, and pursuit of excellence. Their performance is set to be a highlight of the January 20th MLK Day parade, celebrating history, community, and the arts.

Don’t miss the Marching Rockets in action during the parade. For more information, visit miamidade.gov. Happy MLK Day!