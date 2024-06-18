Miami Chef Zev Bennett Brings Local Flavor to Italy on "Ciao House"

Local chef Zev Bennett, renowned for his culinary contributions in Miami, has taken his talents to Italy for the cooking competition show "Ciao House." The Miami-based chef, who has also lived in Peru, India, and Thailand, saw this opportunity as a chance to explore Italian cuisine and culture while competing against other talented chefs.

Participating in "Ciao House" posed significant challenges for Bennett. The social dynamics were intense, as chefs with big personalities shared a villa. "Cramming that much personality into a villa was a challenge," Bennett noted. On the culinary side, the pizza competition proved particularly difficult. Having never made pizza before, Bennett and his fellow competitors had to prepare pizzas for 50 Italian locals in just 30 minutes. Despite burning several pizzas, the experience was a valuable learning opportunity.

Bennett emphasized the personal growth and camaraderie he experienced during the show. Initially hesitant about making new friends, he quickly formed close bonds with his fellow chefs. "By the end, I had a whole new group of best friends," he shared. The experience reminded him of the importance of collaboration and learning from others in the culinary world.

Back in Miami, Bennett continues to work with renowned chef Brad Kilgore. Together, they have opened popular establishments like Alter and Ember and manage the VIP section at Messi games. Bennett has also worked with chef Jeremy Ford, strengthening his ties to the local culinary community. Bennett is also exploring opportunities in television and planning to open his own restaurant concepts in Miami.

"Ciao House" airs on Food Network every Sunday at 8 PM. For those who miss the live broadcast, episodes are available for streaming on HBO Max.

To keep up with Bennett's culinary journey, follow him on Instagram at @chefzevbennett.