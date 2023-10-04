Miami Comedian Carlos Hernandez Debuts at Dania Improv

Comedian, Carlos Hernandez joined Inside South Florida to share his comedic talents cultivated by growing up in Miami, his approach to stand-up, and how you can catch him live for his ‘Stuck in the Middle’ debut show tonight at 8pm at Dania Improv.

“Miami continues to the deliver with the funniness,” says Hernandez. “And I've been able to travel like just throughout. So, seeing through the lens of like Miami as someone that grew up in Miami as a Latino kid, seeing everything of like the world, not just the U.S but the world, I bring that aspect into my comedy.”

For more information, follow @Cahrlos.