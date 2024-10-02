Miami Dade College Celebrates 64 Years of Transforming Lives on MDC Day

Miami Dade College (MDC) recently celebrated its 64th anniversary with a week-long event, culminating in MDC Day. With over two and a half million alumni who have passed through its doors, the college has been a lifeline for the Miami-Dade community, providing vital educational opportunities to thousands. MDC Day not only commemorates the college’s achievements but also rallies to raise funds for essential educational programs and scholarships that benefit students.

The celebration saw students, faculty, and staff come together across eight campuses to honor the institution’s legacy. MDC Day serves as a reminder of the college’s impact on the community, as many alumni have been able to achieve their dreams thanks to the opportunities it provides. One student shared how the college opened doors for him both professionally and academically, citing his involvement in the Student Government Association as a key part of his journey.

As MDC continues its mission of offering access to quality education, the community is grateful for the support from donors, such as the Wilson family, whose contributions help sustain scholarships and programs.

Miami Dade College, a pillar of Miami-Dade County, looks forward to many more years of empowering students and shaping the future of the region.