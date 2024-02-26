Miami Dade College Celebrates Black History Month with Jubilation Dance Ensemble

In honor of Black History Month, Miami Dade College's Hialeah campus is set to host the Jubilation Dance Ensemble, a vibrant showcase of dance styles deeply rooted in black culture. Professor Yane Nemeroff, one of the organizers of this event, sat down with Inside South Florida to shed light on the significance of this celebration.

The Jubilation Dance Ensemble, under the direction of Professor Michelle Grant-Murray, comprises Miami Dade College students who perform various dance styles influenced by African American, African, Caribbean, and black cultures. This annual event aims to immerse the community and students in an enriching experience that highlights the profound contributions of black communities to the arts.

Professor Nemeroff emphasized the ensemble's mission to entertain, engage, and educate through a diverse range of dance genres, including jazz, African, and contemporary styles. Notably, the performances serve as a platform for students to learn about and showcase the rich cultural heritage of African Americans and black communities worldwide.

Reflecting on the significance of organizing such events, Professor Nemeroff expressed gratitude for the opportunity to build bridges between communities and celebrate cultural diversity. He highlighted the importance of fostering understanding and appreciation for different cultural identities, emphasizing Miami's status as a beautiful melting pot of diverse cultures.

For those interested in attending the Jubilation Dance Ensemble performance and other Black History Month events, information is available on the Miami Dade College website at mdc.edu/blackhistory. The website offers a comprehensive list of in-person and virtual events throughout February, providing ample opportunities for individuals to engage with and celebrate black culture.

Looking ahead, Professor Nemeroff shared details about the upcoming seventh annual "Reroute, Return, Redemption" event, scheduled for March 6 at the Hialeah campus. This event aims to inspire faculty, staff, and students by showcasing non-traditional journeys towards college success. Through TED Talk-style presentations, attendees will gain insight into the challenges overcome by students on their path to achieving academic dreams, fostering a sense of connection and resilience within the college community.

For more information, email HiealeahAccess@MDC.edu.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin & Dover.