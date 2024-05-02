Miami Dade College Foundation Receives Generous Donation from WSFL-TV

Miami Dade College Foundation recently received a heartwarming donation of $5,000 from WSFL-TV’s Scripps Howard Fund. This generous contribution serves as a recognition of the foundation's unwavering dedication to supporting students and education initiatives in South Florida.

Nelson Hincapie, CEO of the Miami Dade College Foundation, expressed gratitude for the donation and shed light on the foundation's mission. "The Miami Dade College Foundation exists to support students at the college through scholarships, programs, and anything that the college or the students need," he stated.

Highlighting the impact of the foundation's work, Hincapie emphasized three prominent programs within the college. The Business Innovation & Technology (BIT) Center, which houses programs such as student-managed investment funds, a student-operated digital agency, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, stands as a testament to the college's commitment to preparing students for the future.

Alejandra Abusada, Director of the Miami Dade College Foundation, expressed her appreciation for the additional funds, highlighting their significance in supporting the foundation's initiatives. "It is a success [and] a recognition of our work," she remarked, underscoring the importance of the relationship with WSFL-TV.

Isabella Matae, a Miami Dade College student, shared her personal experience of how the foundation has impacted her education journey. It's provided accessibility for her to continue her education. Matae’s story is just one of many success stories that exemplify the transformative power of the foundation's support.

With a commitment to making a difference in the community, Miami Dade College Foundation continues to provide opportunities for students to overcome obstacles and achieve academic success.

For more information about the Miami Dade College Foundation and its initiatives, individuals can visit foundation.mdc.edu.