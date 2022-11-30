Miami Dade College's Miami Fashion Institute is helping students succeed towards their fashion dreams

Miami Fashion Institute at Miami Dade College is giving students from 5th to 12th grade, a chance to grow their passion for fashion with this year's Upcycle Challenge competition.

Miami Dade College's Miami Fashion Institute is a program that prepares students to work as creative professionals in fashion. For six years the program has helped students learn the process, the business and the art of fashion design by developing their skills and techniques for the fashion industry.

This competition gives one lucky student a scholarship to help pursue their fashion dreams. But first, you may be thinking what's an Upcycle?

"Upcycling is taking something old and making it to something new, not necessarily new as far as like its origins, but sort of like new as far as us. So taking a pair of old jeans and making them into a bag that you can use to haul your groceries right as opposed to using plastic. Like it's just taking it that thing into the next level of its existence," says Asanyah Davidson, Chairperson of the Miami Fashion Institute.

Now that you know the term, all the participating contestants have to make their garment with one type of fabric,

"We said hey, you have to get denim, you can't spend more than $15. And then you have to create a new piece," says Davidson.

The first place winner will receive a full scholarship towards their associate in fashion design. Second and third place winners will also receive great prizes.

Tiffany Cabo is a senior at Miami High School and will be competing at this years competition. Without revealing too much of her garment. Tiffany says that this year's garment was inspired by tech wear. Plus, she mentioned that if she wins the scholarship, it would mean the world to her.

"It would be my future, basically, because the colleges that I do hope to go for are extremely expensive," says Cabo.

Virtual submissions for the competition is now closed, but the in-person submissions are being held this Saturday, December 3 at MFI. If you want to know more information about the competition, or about Miami Fashion Institute visit, mdc.edu/fashion