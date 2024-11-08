Miami-Dade Gathers to Honor First Responders at Annual Appreciation Event

This year's First Responders Appreciation Event saw a remarkable increase in attendance, with three times the number of residents coming together to honor local police, firefighters, and emergency personnel. The gathering highlighted Miami-Dade County’s deep-rooted support for its first responders, with people of all ages expressing their gratitude.

A special highlight of the event was a heartfelt award presentation by Bleeding Blue, a nonprofit founded to raise funds and provide support for injured and fallen law enforcement officers, as well as advocate for mental health within the first responder community. The organization’s representative shared, "Through different fundraising activities, we raise money to give back to these heroes who risk so much for us.”

The event included honorary presentations, surprise guest appearances, and demonstrations from police horses and K-9 units. One standout moment was the dedication of the Edgy Recognition Award, named in memory of a local fallen hero, honoring the ultimate sacrifice of service for community safety.

Among the attendees was actor Cuba Gooding Jr., who emphasized the importance of appreciating first responders year-round, saying, "Don't wait until you need them to show how much you appreciate them." This year's event served as a powerful reminder of community unity and the vital role first responders play in keeping Miami-Dade safe.

For more information, visit hometownheroesparade.com.