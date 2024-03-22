Miami-Dade Youth Fair: 72 Years of Giving Back and Creating Memories

The Youth Fair, celebrating its 72nd anniversary, is not just about fun and games—it's also the largest charity event in South Florida and one of the largest fairs in North America. Eddie Cora, the president of the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition, joined Inside South Florida to share insights into this year's festivities.

One significant aspect of the Youth Fair is its commitment to giving back to the community. As a charitable organization, the fair serves as a fundraiser, with proceeds supporting various philanthropic efforts. One highlight is the annual field trip days, where over 32,000 Miami-Dade County students get the opportunity to enjoy the fair with their classmates and teachers.

Agricultural exhibits are a cornerstone of the fair, reflecting its roots as a 4-H fair back in 1952. Visitors can expect to see student projects showcasing a variety of animals, from steers and hogs to chickens and bunnies. These exhibits provide valuable hands-on learning experiences for students interested in fields like agriculture and veterinary sciences.

In addition to promoting agricultural education, the Youth Fair also offers scholarships to high school students across the county. Each accredited high school, whether public, private, parochial, homeschool, or charter, selects a deserving student to receive a $1,000 scholarship. Over the years, the fair has awarded numerous scholarships, totaling up to $170,000 annually.

Of course, no fair experience would be complete without indulging in delicious food and thrilling rides. With over 130 food concessions and 20 new food offerings, attendees can tantalize their taste buds with treats like deep-fried milk and cookies, cinnamon bun sundaes, and guava and pineapple pizza. For those seeking adrenaline-pumping excitement, the fair boasts 85 thrilling rides, including the new X Drive, which promises an exhilarating experience with its multidirectional movements.

For those interested in attending the fair or learning more about its offerings, information can be found on the fair's website, FairExpo.com. From discounts and deals to ride details and ticket purchases, the website provides everything needed to plan a memorable visit to the Youth Fair.