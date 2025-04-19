Miami Dolphins’ Alec Ingold Hosts Sold-Out Golf Tournament, Expands Impact Through Ingold Family Foundation

Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins fullback and passionate community advocate, returned to Inside South Florida to share updates on the remarkable work being done through his Ingold Family Foundation. Though this segment was prerecorded, Ingold was busy at the time hosting his sold-out charity golf tournament, benefiting the foundation and bringing South Florida’s community together for a good cause.

“One of the big goals of our foundation is bringing the community together,” said Ingold. “Our work in the foundation is about having fun, bringing people together, and having a good time on the golf course.”

The Ingold Family Foundation focuses on empowering foster and adoptive youth, promoting financial literacy, supporting mental health, and launching meaningful community events. The foundation recently partnered with Children’s Harbor, an organization that provides support and housing for youth in the foster care system. Through this partnership, Ingold’s foundation is helping organize everything from haircut drives to shoe giveaways to boost confidence and self-worth in children facing adversity.

And the work doesn’t stop there. The organization hosts football camps, mini conferences, TEDx speaking events, and mindset podcast pop-ups. One of the most exciting upcoming initiatives is a mini youth conference in partnership with Broward Public Schools. It will feature workshops on LinkedIn profile building, social media responsibility, professional dress, and personal branding — all designed to prepare youth for life beyond the classroom.

Ingold, who is no stranger to overcoming obstacles and rising through the ranks of the NFL, shared a personal message he would give to his younger self: “Stop trying to be perfect. You are enough no matter what you're doing, as long as you're giving your best effort.”

The Ingold Family Foundation continues to grow in reach and relevance, impacting lives across South Florida and beyond. For more information or to get involved, visitwww.alecingold.com.