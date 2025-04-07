Miami Dreams and Musical Struggles Take Center Stage in "Becoming Vera"

Writer and director Sergio Vizuete joined Inside South Florida to talk about his latest film, Becoming Vera—a powerful feature premiering at the Miami Film Festival that dives into the realities of chasing dreams, finding your worth, and overcoming self-doubt, all set against the vibrant rhythms of Latin and jazz music in Miami.

The film follows Vera, a young musician navigating the challenges of poverty, insecurity, and the pressure to succeed. For Sergio, the story is personal. Originally from Spain, he moved to the U.S. 25 years ago with dreams of working in advertising and later transitioning into film. Becoming Vera draws directly from his journey, especially the early hurdles—like learning English and breaking into a new industry.

“There’s a lot of me in Vera,” he admitted. “It’s been a lot of obstacles but it’s always been that drive and passion that has kept me going.”

Known for his background in advertising and short films, Vizuete shared that transitioning to a full-length feature was a big leap. “When you do a short film, what you need is a great ending. On a 90 minute film, you also need a great ending of course, but you need a great story. You need to approach it differently, and it takes a while to understand, but it’s doable.”

Vizuete believes the film will strike a chord with Miami audiences: “Many people who are from Miami or come to Miami are searching for dreams and a better future. That passion could become your drive, your light at the end of the tunnel, and the thing that you are chasing. As soon as you have passion, you’re always gonna fight.”

While Sergio is already thinking about his next film, he encourages viewers to stay tuned through his Instagram, @sergiovizuete, and through his website, sergiovizuete.com, where you can follow the evolution of his creative journey.

Becoming Vera is a Miami-made story with global heart, and you can catch it on the big screen during the Miami Film Festival, on Wednesday, April 9 at the Koubek Theater. For more information visit MiamiFilmFestival.com.