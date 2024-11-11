Watch Now
Miami Fashion Expert Matt Dillon Dives into Fall Trends on Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida’s favorite fashion aficionado, Matt Dillon, returns with exclusive fall fashion insights. Fresh off his Miami Vibes Magazine cover and a new reality show announcement, Matt showcases four standout looks with four models, perfectly blending seasonal trends with South Florida’s unique climate.

Two-Tone Suit for Women
First up, editor-in-chief Sybil from Miami Vibes Magazine stuns in a two-tone suit by Tina Joe, paired with a matching bralette. Matt highlights the soft, airy material, perfect for South Florida’s warm weather, allowing for a “suit vibe” that remains cool and breezy.

Shimmer & Shine
Model Ariel sports a shimmery look by local designer Diana Kotoff, embodying a glamorous yet practical fall aesthetic. The dress’s design flatters while maintaining a heavier material, making it ideal for a night out as temperatures cool.

The Ruched Trench
Natalia wears a rose-colored ruched trench coat from Ballet Flow. Paired with jeans and a bodysuit, this versatile piece transitions seamlessly from day to night, merging comfort and elegance for cooler days.

Pink for Men
Ronald embraces fall’s daring hues with a statement pink mohair jacket, showing that pink can be powerful and masculine. This bold look is a testament to breaking fashion norms and embracing color.

Matt urges viewers to be bold and use fashion as a storytelling tool. "Before I even talk to you, your fashion speaks. It’s beautiful,” he says. From daring colors to versatile pieces, Matt's message is clear: let fashion reflect your personality.

For more fashion tips and to follow Matt’s journey, find him on Instagram at @mattdillon1983. With an exciting year ahead, he promises that “2025 is going to be pretty epic.”

