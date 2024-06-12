Miami Fashion Institute Showcases "Reflections" Collection

Miami Dade College (MDC) is not just known for its comprehensive educational programs, but also for housing the Miami Fashion Institute (MFI), a hub for budding fashion designers and merchandisers. Recently, Inside South Florida had the opportunity to attend MFI's student semester final project fashion show, and it was an impressive display of creativity and talent. Here's a closer look at the event and the innovative program behind it.

This year's collection, aptly named "Reflections," encouraged students to express their unique perspectives on fashion freely. The result was a diverse array of designs that highlighted the individuality and creativity of each student. "We allowed the students to be as creative and as free as they could be. Each one of them is showing a different perspective of fashion. That's what's so refreshing about it," adjunct professor Leonardo de Armas noted.

MFI's program is tailored to prepare students for professional careers in the fashion industry. "The access that we have to the industry and the relationships that we have built, give the students the opportunity to transition as professionals here in Miami," chairperson Oscar Lopez explained. The program offers two concentrations within the Associate in Science degree: fashion design and fashion merchandising.

The event featured 15 graduating students, each meticulously selected by a jury of industry professionals. Their collections were modeled by professional models, showcasing the depth of their learning and creativity.

One of the remarkable aspects of MFI is its ability to teach fashion design even to those without prior experience. "We are a two-year program, which is a very short time. Some of our kids have no previous experience in fashion. So that means that fashion is teachable," professor Leonardo de Armas stated.

The message from the instructors to aspiring designers is clear: "If you have the style… and the willingness to work for it, you can certainly make it in this industry."

For those interested in seeing the innovative work of these students, their portfolios are available online at mdc.edu/fashion.