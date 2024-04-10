Miami Film Festival Showcases Local Talent with "The Shadow of the Sun"

The 41st edition of the Miami Dade College's Miami Film Festival is set to showcase a diverse array of films, including works by local filmmakers with Miami roots. Among the talented directors featured in the festival is Miguel Angel Ferrer, whose film "The Shadow of the Sun" has garnered attention as the Venezuelan entry for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars this year.

In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Ferrer shared insights into his background and the inspiration behind his journey into filmmaking. Originally from Venezuela, Ferrer moved to Miami at the age of 12, where he was immersed in a multicultural environment that fueled his passion for storytelling. Growing up in a family where the arts were valued, and with a father who documented his adventures with a camera, Ferrer developed a deep appreciation for cinema from an early age. His experiences at film school further solidified his desire to pursue a career in filmmaking.

"The Shadow of the Sun," Ferrer's latest film, explores themes of inclusion and diversity through the story of two brothers living in the Venezuelan town of Acarigua. The younger brother, who is deaf, writes a song and enlists his older brother, a singer, to perform it in a musical contest. The film delves into the challenges they face and the bonds that unite them as they strive to overcome adversity and achieve their dreams.

Ferrer revealed that the film was inspired by his travels through Venezuela, where he encountered the resilience and determination of the Venezuelan people. He was deeply moved by their ability to pursue their goals despite facing overwhelming obstacles, and he sought to capture their spirit in his film.

For those interested in experiencing "The Shadow of the Sun," Ferrer directed them to the Miami Film Festival website, MiamiFilmFestival.com, where information about screenings can be found. While two screenings have already sold out, a third screening is scheduled for April 12 at 9:30 PM at Regal South Beach. Ferrer expressed his excitement to share the film with audiences and engage in discussions about its themes and messages.

Keep up with Miguel Angel Ferrer’s filmmaking journey by following him on Instagram, @elmiguelferrer.