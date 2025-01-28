Miami Girl Scout Cadet Jaaliyah Powell Breaks Cookie Sales Records, Aiming for 10K in 2025!

The Girl Scouts have long been a cornerstone of building courage, confidence, and character in young girls—and nothing exemplifies their mission quite like their iconic cookie season. This year, the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida brought us an inspiring story of dedication, leadership, and community impact from 12-year-old Jaaliyah Powell, a second-year Cadet and neighborhood cookie dealer of Liberty City.

In 2024, Jaaliyah sold an astonishing 6,000 boxes of cookies, a feat achieved through sheer determination and creative sales tactics. How did she do it? Jaaliyah designed and distributed flyers around her neighborhood and school, she hosted cookie booths every single day during cookie season, and she maximized her time, even selling cookies during lunch breaks!

Her impressive efforts were supported by her family, friends, and community, demonstrating the power of teamwork and community engagement.

Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, shared why the organization’s work is so impactful in diverse communities like Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

"Girl Scouting really is Americana. The cookies are iconic, but it's a part of a greater movement, which is teaching girls the skills that they’ll need to live lifetimes of leadership," Wilkerson said. "In the jurisdiction that we serve in Tropical Florida, so many families are new to the United States. Learning about how it is that girls can engage in their communities, give service, and be a part of the the civic community is a really important part of our work."

Jaaliyah’s passion extends beyond cookie sales. As a vegetarian, she advocates for animal welfare and hopes to inspire others to consider more sustainable lifestyles. She and her Girl Scout troop also make an impact through community service projects, like donating toys to children's hospitals.

As cookie season kicks off, Jaaliyah is setting her sights on an ambitious new goal: selling 10,000 boxes in 2025. To support Jaaliyah and the Girl Scouts' mission, find a local Girl Scout in your area, visit their cookie booths, or order online to help her reach this milestone.

Learn more about the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida and how you can get involved by visiting GirlScoutsFL.org or checking out your local troop's cookie sales.