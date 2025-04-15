Miami Heat Dancers Break Barriers with Life-Changing Grant Program

Julia Si and Hadley Hancock may be known for their moves on the court as Miami Heat dancers, but behind the bright lights and halftime performances, they’re proving they are so much more—and now, they’re being recognized for it.

The Miami Heat’s Advancing Through Dancing initiative is transforming what it means to be an NBA dancer. Launched in partnership with AT&T, the groundbreaking program is the first of its kind in the league, providing Heat dancers with professional development, mentorship, and the chance to earn a $10,000 grant to help fund their next career move—whether that’s launching a business, furthering their education, or supporting a nonprofit venture.

“We have incredible women on this team,” SVP and Creative Officer, Jennifer Alvarez said. “They’re not just amazing dancers and athletes, they’re architects, doctors, lawyers—and we weren’t telling that side of the story. Whatever their next step is after being a Miami Heat dancer, we want them to be able to succeed.”

This year’s program saw nine applicants vying for the grant, but the judges couldn’t pick just one. For the first time, two winners were selected: Hadley and Julia.

Hadley, the first-place winner, plans to use the funds to earn her private pilot license and expand her nonprofit, Props for a Purpose, which provides disaster relief via small aircraft. “To be able to pack up my stuff that day and go on a mission to help save somebody's life or rescue an animal–it means so much to me,” Hadley said, beaming.

Julia, the second-place recipient, is using her grant to offset the cost of applying to medical schools and pursuing a career in healthcare advocacy. “Never in a million years did I think I’d have this opportunity through my dance journey,” she said. “It shows that you can pursue all your passions and accomplish them.”

The initiative is a shining example of how the Miami Heat organization is investing in the whole person, not just the performer. “What I would have done for a program like this when I was in my twenties here,” Jennifer Alvarez reflected.

As the only NBA team with a program like this for its dancers, the Heat are setting a new standard—one where athletes, artists, and changemakers can thrive in one uniform. For more information, visit NBA.com/Heat/Dance.