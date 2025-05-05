Miami Hosts a “Bad” Bunny Contest—In the Best Way Possible

Only in Miami could a Bad Bunny look-alike contest feel completely normal—and wildly entertaining. That’s exactly what happened recently when fans gathered to determine who most closely resembled the Puerto Rican superstar, reggaeton icon, and global phenomenon.

But this wasn’t just a beauty contest in bunny ears. Contestants were judged not only on their resemblance to el Conejo Malo himself but also on their ability to recite lyrics and channel Bad Bunny’s signature Boricua swagger. That meant the look had to be on point, the attitude authentic, and yes—even the accent had to sound straight out of San Juan.

Topping the list was adult winner Kevin Amaro, who nailed the full package and walked away with the crown. But the crowd favorite? That honor might go to three-year-old Marcelo, who stole hearts and claimed a very close second place.

In true Miami fashion, the contest was as over-the-top as it was adorable. From gold chains to designer shades and lyrics belted with heart, it was clear that the 305 is ready to crown its own next Bad Bunny—at any age. And honestly? We’d expect nothing less.

Would you have what it takes to win a Miami music look-alike contest?