Miami Hosts Epic Attempt to Break Guinness World Record for Largest Tamale Tasting

Miami is gearing up for an extraordinary event this month as culinary enthusiasts prepare to break boundaries and set a new Guinness World Record for the largest tamale tasting. The ambitious endeavor is set to take place in Miami, with a minimum of 250 individuals required to attend the tasting on March 16 at Maurice A. Ferré Park in order to succeed in setting the world record.

A press conference held at San Ignacio University in Doral highlighted the excitement surrounding the event, drawing both physical attendance and virtual viewership from press outlets worldwide. The event aims to showcase the rich flavors and cultural significance of Peruvian cuisine, particularly in Miami, where Peruvian cuisine has a strong presence.

Representatives emphasized the cultural significance of the event, noting its role in strengthening ties within the Peruvian community and fostering connections with other Latin American communities. The event was organized by San Ignacio University in Doral, known for its track record of breaking Guinness World Records, with San Ignacio de la Jolla in Lima, Peru holding an impressive tally of 12 Guinness World Records.

Attendees will have the opportunity to taste the tamales, with Carlos Martinez Nogues, VP Americas at Guiness World Record, confirming his presence to ensure the quality of the tamales meets the record requirements.

At the forefront of the event is restaurant CVI.CHE 105, which will play a pivotal role in creating the largest illustration of tamale from Peruvian tamales, including pork, chicken, and cheese varieties, adhering to Guinness World Record standards. The corn used to craft these traditional delights will be sourced all the way from Cusco, Peru.

Juan Chipoco, the visionary behind the CVI.CHE 105 restaurants, will provide expert guidance for the event, supported by San Ignacio University's School of Hotel Management, tourism, and gastronomy. He emphasized the importance of bringing together diverse communities, stating, "When you bring all latins, all immigrants, all Peruvians, to me it means more than recognition. It's like, together we're stronger."

As preparations for the event continue, organizers are optimistic about the opportunity to showcase the culinary heritage of Peru and bring communities together in celebration of food and culture. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting culinary adventure as Miami aims to make history with the largest tamale tasting event.

Those interested are invited to attend the free event, kicking off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 at Maurice A. Ferré Park, followed by the Guinness Record Jury's deliberation at 11:00 a.m.