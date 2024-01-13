Miami Hurricanes Women's Basketball: Rising from Elite Eight to NCAA Top 25

Cameron Dobbs delves into the aspirations of the University of Miami women's basketball team as they gear up for this year's NCAA Top 25, fueled by the momentum of their historic Elite Eight run last season.

Junior Forward Latasha Lattimore exudes confidence as she shares, "We are going to get as far as we can with the confidence that we have from last year with these different pieces."

Junior Guard, Jasmine Roberts, emerges as a key player, recently delivering a stellar 21-point performance against Wake Forest. Head Coach Katie Meier praises Roberts, calling her "my rock" and emphasizing her pivotal role in the team's success. "She's a go-to player, and we’ve got to get in that rhythm again where she's playing that hard," Coach Meier adds. "The rest of the team just fed off her energy."

Grad Student Guard Jaida Patrick, a constant cheerleader for her teammates, expresses her commitment to leaving a positive impact both on and off the court. She reflects on her role in helping younger players grow into leadership roles and mature as women.

After sitting out due to injury, Junior Forward Latasha Lattimore is making a strong comeback. Coach Meier commends Lattimore's consistent performances in practice, stating, "she earned them, and she took advantage of it. We're all really excited for Tash."

As the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team navigates the season, their journey from the Elite Eight serves as a driving force, propelling them towards new heights in the NCAA Top 25.

Despite facing formidable opponents in the upcoming weeks, the team is eager to embrace the challenge. The Canes are set to go head-to-head with tough competitors, including ACC champions Notre Dame, on Sunday at 12 pm, airing on WSFL-TV.