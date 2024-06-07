Miami Marlins Unveil Heritage Jerseys by Local Artists for Summer Baseball Fun

Summer is synonymous with baseball, and the Miami Marlins are enhancing the game day experience with new, uniquely designed heritage jerseys by local artists. These special jerseys, debuting this season, celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Miami, reflecting the vibrant heritages of Cuba, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic.

The Heritage Night jerseys aim to honor the diverse cultures that make Miami a unique and dynamic place. Marlins’ Chief Marketing Officer, Tiago Pinto, emphasized the importance of these jerseys in representing the community. "The overall idea of the Heritages is a celebration of all the different cultures that make Miami such an amazing place," he said.

The jerseys are part of a broader Heritage Program, which has been evolving for over 20 years. Initially, the program started as a way to bring the community together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Day. Over time, it expanded to include various heritage nights, each dedicated to different cultural communities in South Florida. The introduction of these artist-designed jerseys adds a new dimension to the celebration, incorporating music, food, and now, art.

The Marlins collaborated with four local artists, each bringing their unique graffiti style and Latin flair to the jerseys. These artists have created distinct designs that integrate their personal artistic expressions with cultural symbols. One of these talented artists is Atomik, who designed the jersey for the Puerto Rican Heritage Night on June 8.

Atomik shared his excitement about the collaboration. "This is amazing to be able to collab with the Marlins and be here at LoanDepot Park today. It's an honor for me to be able to make this jersey and have it on right now. It's a good step for me," he said.

Atomik’s design incorporates graffiti elements with the letters "PR," representing Puerto Rico, along with names of different towns and cities in the background. The jersey also features a coquí, a symbol of Puerto Rican culture, and a fusion of Atomik’s logo with the Marlins’ logo. Atomik expressed his pride in representing Puerto Rican heritage, noting the personal significance as his mother was born on the island and his father is a New York Rican.

The initiative not only celebrates cultural heritage but also brings the community together in a meaningful way. The jerseys allow fans to take home a piece of the experience, making game day memories even more memorable. "The memories are stuck in your mind, where you go home with a jersey that represents those memories that were created that day," Pinto added.

Fans can showcase their heritage and support the Marlins by purchasing a ticket package for any of the Heritage Nights. This package includes a custom-designed Marlins jersey. For more information and to buy tickets, visit mlb.com/marlins.