Miami Moms Share Life Lessons, Financial Wisdom, and Self-Love in Part 2 of Motherhood Roundtable

Mother’s Day may be behind us, but the celebration of motherhood continues on Inside South Florida. In part two of our heartfelt roundtable, three Miami moms return to share deeper reflections on finances, self-care, and the wisdom they’ve gained through their parenting journeys.

The conversation kicked off with a topic often considered taboo—money. Finances are not often discussed, especially in minority communities. “But we do in my household,” shared Impress Tax Services owner Bria Harris. She explained how she’s turned that gap into a mission, teaching financial literacy in Broward and Miami-Dade high schools, the Boys and Girls Club, and through free community classes. From budgeting to credit to IRAs and taxes, she’s made it her goal to equip the next generation, including her own kids, with practical money knowledge.

“My kids say, ‘Mom, you're really bossy.’ But I think my kids admire the most for teaching them how to save money, what money really is, what taxes really are for, and how to budget,” she added.

As moms juggle careers, households, and parenting, the panel also touched on the importance of taking time to look and feel good—something that doesn’t always come easy.

“There’s no time,” All for Love Beauty Bar founder Fatema Love joked, “but you’ve got to make some.” Whether it’s a solo movie night, a beach day, or drinks with friends, each mom emphasized the value of carving out me time to maintain confidence and mental clarity.

The segment ended with a powerful reflection: what would you tell your younger self at the start of motherhood?

Bria Harris, who became a mother later in life, said she’d remind herself there’s no perfect timeline. “There’s no rush into motherhood. When it happens, it happens.”

Catrina Tillman, a multi-business owner and mother of four—including a child with autism and a young son who went viral online—offered a message of resilience: “When you have multiple children, you have to show up for each child in a different way, and each of them requires certain aspects of you. I would tell my younger self to be patient and buckle up, because the ride is going to be good.”

And finally, Fatema Love, a newer mom, shared a simple but profound truth: “Don't be so afraid because God is good, and everything always works out. As long as you're giving love and protection, don't worry about anything else.”

From financial empowerment to emotional strength, these Miami moms are redefining motherhood and proving that support, knowledge, and love are the greatest gifts of all.

To follow the journeys of these moms, visit their social media at @fatemalove, @ladi_tillman, and @impresstaxservice19.