Miami native is now Selling the Hamptons

"Selling the Hamptons" is a new series on Discovery Plus that will have you itching to buy a new home. We sat down with realtor Kenny Arias to talk about what it’s like going from Miami to New York to sell homes.

The show follows six ambitious realtors selling incredible homes in New York. There's drama, luxury, and a lot of gorgeous real estate. Arias says he's beyond excited to be a part of the show. He lived in New York for over half his life so being able to return is a great feeling.

Since the hot season for real estate up north is in the summer and down here it's in the winter, Kenny is able to get great opportunities year-round. The competition among realtors is intense since everyone is itching to be the one who closes those deals.

Even when they're not filming the team works together to help buyers find their dream home. You can watch Selling the Hamptons streaming now on Discovery Plus!