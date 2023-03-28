Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Miami Open offers patrons more than tennis

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 18:30:16-04

Miami Open’s Tournament Director, James Blake, and Hard Rock Stadium’s Executive Chef, Jon Cowan, joined Inside South Florida to share an inside look of the event and what attendees can expect.

“We have tons of new activations and new sponsors,” says Blake. "We have a concert towards the end of the event. It's going to be more than just a tennis event."

There is also a variety of delectable bites for guests.

“This year, we have Ella's Oyster Bar, and we have American Social upstairs,” says Jon Cowan.

For more information, visit MiamiOpen.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com