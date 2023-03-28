Miami Open offers patrons more than tennis

Miami Open’s Tournament Director, James Blake, and Hard Rock Stadium’s Executive Chef, Jon Cowan, joined Inside South Florida to share an inside look of the event and what attendees can expect.

“We have tons of new activations and new sponsors,” says Blake. "We have a concert towards the end of the event. It's going to be more than just a tennis event."

There is also a variety of delectable bites for guests.

“This year, we have Ella's Oyster Bar, and we have American Social upstairs,” says Jon Cowan.

For more information, visit MiamiOpen.com