Miami Sharks: Making Waves in Major League Rugby

Inside South Florida introduces a new addition to the city's sports scene with the Miami Sharks, the latest team to join Major League Rugby (MLR). Cameron Dobbs delves into the excitement surrounding this new venture, showcasing the team's kickoff and what rugby means for Miami.

A New Era in Miami Sports:

Cameron shares the exhilaration surrounding the arrival of Major League Rugby in Miami. With renowned teams like the Dolphins, Heat, Panthers, and Marlins already dominating the scene, the introduction of the Miami Sharks marks a significant milestone for sports enthusiasts in the city.

Unveiling the Miami Sharks:

In an interview with players and coaches, the sense of pride and anticipation for the season ahead is palpable. Players express their excitement at being part of this groundbreaking moment and their determination to make the Miami Sharks a force to be reckoned with in MLR.

Understanding Rugby:

For those new to the sport, Cameron prompts a concise explanation of rugby. The essence of rugby, as described by player Roelof Smit, is a physically demanding yet mentally stimulating game played with a unique ball. With elements like scrums, lineouts, and tries, rugby offers a dynamic and intense sporting experience.

Rugby: More than a Game:

Despite its reputation for toughness on the field, rugby fosters a strong sense of camaraderie and family off the pitch. Coach Jose Pellicena emphasizes the importance of building a family-based club, highlighting the bond that develops among players beyond the game.

Miami: The Perfect Setting for Rugby:

Player Dan Pryor sees Miami as the ideal backdrop for rugby, citing the city's vibrant atmosphere and cultural diversity as a perfect match for the lively and dynamic nature of the sport. With its Spanish flair and sunny climate, Miami offers a unique setting for rugby enthusiasts to come together and enjoy the game.

Join the Action:

As the Miami Sharks embark on their inaugural season, fans are invited to experience the excitement firsthand. With matches scheduled from now through June, spectators have the opportunity to witness history in the making and support South Florida's newest pro sports team as they make their mark in Major League Rugby.

For more information, visit miamisharks.com.