Miami Sweet is the sweetest spot for your next day out

Miami Sweet came from the mind of the candy queen herself, Jackie Sorkin. Located in the Aventura Mall you'll feel like you're in a candy kingdom and leave with a sweet tooth. Miriam Tapia got to visit Miami Sweet and speak with Jackie, who says this exhibition is a love letter to the Magic City, Miami.

The whimsical candy wonderland is an immersive exhibition. Jackie, who's usually busy getting goodies to celebs like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, wanted to give a tribute to everything in Miami, from great weather to great food. The interactive experiences are sure to be fun for the whole family and bring a lot of joy to everyone who visits.

"We've all been through so much collectively together, every experience I create is about connection, community, bringing people together from all walks of life to one place, where if you're a little bitty baby or a grandpa...everyone has an amazing time here," she says.

You can get tickets to Miami Sweet here and don't forget to stop by the candy store on the way out for some great goodies to take home!