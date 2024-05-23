Miami Swim Week Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Global Flair and Local Talent

Miami Swim Week is marking its 20th anniversary with a spectacular series of events that highlight its status as an international platform for swimwear fashion. Designers from around the world will present their resort collections for the upcoming year, transforming South Florida into a global fashion hotspot from May 30 through June 2.

Originally an industry-only event, Miami Swim Week has evolved to cater to a broader audience, offering an elite week of fashion filled with fun and excitement. This year, the event boasts over 50 activities packed into just four days, promising an incredible experience for attendees.

In addition to the fashion shows, Miami Swim Week features a trade show designed to appeal to the business side of the fashion industry. One of the standout designers at this year’s event is South Florida's very own Sigal Cohen, creative director of Sigal, who is thrilled to showcase her work on such a prominent stage.

“I’m really excited. It’s actually my second time doing a runway in PARAISO, and I couldn’t be more grateful and excited for it,” said Sigal.

What sets Sigal's designs apart is their unique South Florida flair. Having moved to Miami in 2010, she saw an opportunity to create a brand that encapsulates the vibrant lifestyle of the city. Her swimwear is designed to make a statement not just on the beach but also in the city, reflecting the seamless transition from shore to nightlife.

For Sigal, not only presenting in Swim Week but also having a store in Surfside is beyond her imagination. “It’s really a dream come true,” she shared. “Miami is a melting pot of culture and greatness, and I think there is really an opportunity to make clothes that reflect that.”

Another exciting brand participating in this year’s Swim Week is Hunting Hue, an Australian label that brings a unique cultural perspective to the runway.

“I am excited to see an Australian designer traveling all the way from Australia to Miami to present something that is so out of the box,” said creative director of PARAISO, Natalija Dedic Stojanovic. “Rebecca, the photographer, will be transferring all of her photos onto the swimwear and showing it on the runway. We will have kids presenting, we will have adults, we will have Miami socialites on the runway, and I am really excited to see that.”

Miami Swim Week promises to be an unforgettable event with amazing brands and a plethora of programs and pop-ups. From May 30 through June 2, visitors can immerse themselves in the latest swimwear trends and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. For more details, follow visit dcswimweek.com.