Miami Web Fest Celebrates 10 Years of Showcasing Digital Creators Worldwide

Miami Web Fest recently marked its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of honoring digital creators from across the globe. Founder and President Bryan Thompson joined Inside South Florida to provide an insider’s view of this vibrant event.

Originally conceived as a film festival for web series, Miami Web Fest has evolved to include short films and podcasts. Thompson explained, “We wanted to be inclusive of a community that was evolving in the era of Netflix and other platforms that started to rise. up We wanted to help folks who are making episodic content have an opportunity to really exploit their content in a way that will give them commercial success.”

The festival is a four-day celebration of innovation and entertainment held in Miami. It showcases the best in digital content from around the world. Thompson, who has been at the helm for the past decade, brings a unique perspective to the event, combining his love for film with skills acquired during his time in the military. “When I knew I was going to be discharged from the army… I realized that I have the skills and I love film. So, I said, ‘Well, why not create a film festival?’,” Thompson said. His latest film, "Dirt," is currently streaming on Tubi, with other works available on Peacock, Amazon, Fandango, and Pluto.

Miami Web Fest celebrates a diverse range of content, from documentaries and comedies to captivating web series and animations. The festival honors excellence in multiple categories, providing a platform for creators to showcase their work. Thompson emphasized the therapeutic nature of storytelling and filmmaking for many creators, including himself. “For me, writing, storytelling, filmmaking, and creating opportunities is my therapy,” he said, noting how these experiences have helped him process his deployment in Iraq.

Beyond the awards, Miami Web Fest offers a wealth of networking opportunities and the chance to connect with fellow creatives. The festival features screenings, panels, and various festivities, fostering an environment where ideas can be exchanged and collaborations can flourish. “People come from all over the world,” Thompson noted. “We’ve become a tourism festival, and I’m happy to see the growth.”

As Miami Web Fest continues to expand and evolve, it remains a key event for digital creators seeking to gain exposure and connect with the global creative community. For more information about the festival and to stay updated on future events, visit the Miami Web Fest website, miamiwebfest.com.