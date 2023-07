Digital Creator, May Alvarez, joined Inside South Florida to share one of the best restaurants for you and your special someone.

“My 10 out of 10, my favorite restaurant, is called River Oyster Bar,” says Alvarez. “Their grilled oysters have butter, chorizo and Manchego cheese. It's so good. They also have pasta and different sorts of seafood dishes. The service is also very good.”

For more information, visit @MayITakeABite and @RiverOysterBar