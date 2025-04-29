Miami’s Eight-Year-Old Salsa Prodigy, Angelo, Dances His Way Into Hearts

Miami might be known for its Latin flair, but few embody the city’s rhythm quite like eight-year-old Angelo Fabricio Munder. A student at Pinecrest Glades Academy, Angelo has been turning heads — and dance floors — since he first began shuffling his feet to salsa beats at just two years old.

His journey started in his mother’s living room, where weekend family gatherings were never complete without music. One night, a family friend posted a video of Angelo dancing on Instagram. “Boom, boom — it went crazy,” he recalls. That viral moment launched what has become a whirlwind of performances across television and social media, culminating in an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, a trip he still describes with wide-eyed excitement: “I couldn’t sleep that night!”

Angelo’s style blends classic salsa steps with reggaetón and Cuban rhythms — a fusion he insists isn’t as hard as it looks. “When you feel it in your heart, it gets easier,” he explains, noting that a few tips from a parent or friend can quickly build confidence. Ever the perfectionist, Angelo rehearsed four straight days to nail every step for his Jennifer Hudson debut. “When I miss one step, I say, ‘No, I need to do this perfect,’” he says, flashing the determination that fuels his tiny frame.

Asked for advice, Angelo tells beginners to take it slow: “In the first days, take it easy, because when you hear the music it's going to be a little bit hard. But like the second day or third day you start getting a little better, and then, in your first week, you start getting super good. And then in your second or third week, you're almost perfect.” He even demonstrated a quick four-beat combo on set — proving that patience and passion can turn two left feet into show-stopping flair.

Ready to follow his moves? You can find Angelo’s tutorials, performances and infectious energy on Instagram at @a_fabricio_munder. One thing is certain: whether he’s lighting up Miami or national TV, this pint-sized salsa sensation is just getting started — and the world is dancing right along with him.