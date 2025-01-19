Watch Now
Miami’s MLK Parade and Festivities Highlight Youth Empowerment and Hope

The marching Rockets of Miami Central Senior High School are gearing up for the nation's longest-running Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, now in its 48th year. This year’s theme, Never Give Up on the Dream, inspires the community to honor Dr. King’s legacy with resilience and hope.

A Parade with a Purpose
Director of Communications Candyce Haynes shared that the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Festivities Committee organizes more than just the parade. From a youth summit to scholarship programs and a year-round gallery, the event uplifts and engages South Florida’s youth.

“When we say never give up on the dream, that means we are moving forward all year round,” Haynes explained. “It is our job to infuse hope and love into our community, no matter the circumstances or political climate.” Plans are already underway for special floats to mark the parade’s 50th year.

Celebrating Diversity
As a melting pot of cultures, South Florida continues to embody Dr. King’s vision of unity and equality. “South Florida is a melting pot of so many different cultures, and we want to make sure that we are showing up in that way,” Haynes added.

Other Celebrations in South Florida
For those outside Miami-Dade County, Broward County will also host a King’s Holiday Celebration. The event begins Monday morning at 9:30 a.m., starting at Sistrunk Boulevard and ending at Carter Park. For more information, visit KingHolidayCelebration.com.

Join the Celebration
Whether in Miami or Broward County, this weekend’s celebrations promise to inspire and unite the community in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s enduring dream.

